Lobos BUAP goalkeeper Lucero Alvarez (C) tries to stop a penalty kick by Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (R) during the Liga MX Clausura tournament match played April 7, 2018, at Estadio Azul in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

The Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) said Thursday that it suspended Rionegro Aguilas goalkeeper Lucero Alvarez for eight matches for using "offensive, discriminatory and racist language" toward Once Caldas manager Hubert Bodhert.

"The Committee learned about the incident that is the subject of this investigation from the referee's report, according to which player Alvarez, once the match ended, used offensive, crude and racist language toward the manager of the Once Caldas club," the FCF said in a statement.