Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime has achieved a new milestone in his promising career, becoming the youngest men's singles semi-finalist in the history of the Miami Open tennis event.

His 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory Wednesday night over Croatia's Borna Coric was his second this month against a highly touted young gun, with the 18-year-old having easily dismissed 10th-ranked Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.