Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during round-of-16 action at the Rogers Cup, a WTA Premier 5 hard-court event in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the third round of the Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the third round of the Rogers Cup, an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off the biggest upset thus far at this year's Rogers Cup in Toronto, defeating reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 in third-round action Thursday afternoon.

Tsitsipas, a 19-year-old rising star, needed two hours and 17 minutes to come out on top in his first-ever match against the ninth-seeded Serbian, a winner of four Canadian Open titles and a 13-time Grand Slam champion.