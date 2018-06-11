The Reale Avintia Academy motorcycle racing team said Monday that one of its young riders, Andreas Pérez, had died after suffering a serious accident while competing in a Moto3 category race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in northeastern Spain. Pérez was 14 years old.

The rider fell as he left turn five on Sunday and was run over by a number of machines that were following him, causing severe injuries that required his evacuation by helicopter to Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, a statement said.