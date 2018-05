Retired players Rivaldo and Michel Salgado (out of frame) during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizón

Retired players Rivaldo (out of frame) and Michel Salgado during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizón

Retired players Rivaldo (L) and Michel Salgado speak during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizón

Retired players Rivaldo and Michel Salgado agree on the top four teams at the World Cup, picking Brazil, Spain, France and Germany as the favorites to win the biggest prize in soccer.

Rivaldo, a Brazilian, and Salgado, who is from Spain, are in Guatemala for a friendly next Saturday featuring numerous legends of international soccer.