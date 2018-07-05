Neymar of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, Jul. 2, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Former Brazilian soccer player Rivaldo (C) in action during a soccer rematch between Norway and Brazil at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway, Jun. 9, 2018, 20 years after Norway surprisingly defeated Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 1998 group A soccer match in Marseille.

Neymar of Brazil reacts on the pitch the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, Jul. 2, 2018.

Rivaldo Ferreira, the ex-soccer player who was part of the Brazilian squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, told Neymar on Wednesday to ignore the criticisms directed at him for his controversial falls in the field, telling him to keep on falling in the 2018 World Cup Russia.

"Neymar, play as you always do and don't worry about the comments from other countries because many have already returned home," Rivaldo, who like Neymar was also an FC Barcelona star, said in a message on his Facebook account.