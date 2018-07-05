Rivaldo Ferreira, the ex-soccer player who was part of the Brazilian squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, told Neymar on Wednesday to ignore the criticisms directed at him for his controversial falls in the field, telling him to keep on falling in the 2018 World Cup Russia.
"Neymar, play as you always do and don't worry about the comments from other countries because many have already returned home," Rivaldo, who like Neymar was also an FC Barcelona star, said in a message on his Facebook account.