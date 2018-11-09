The head coach of Buenos Aires club River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo, speaks at a press conference in Argentina's capital on Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

The manager of Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, watches from the sidelines during a Copa Libertadores quarter-final match against Brazilian club Cruzeiro on Oct. 4, 2018, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

The head coaches of Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate will continue their longstanding rivalry when their teams square off starting Saturday in the Copa Libertadores final.

The 45-year-old Guillermo Barros Schelotto will be on the sidelines for Boca, but River's manager, 42-year-old Marcelo Gallardo, has received a touchline ban from Conmebol (soccer's governing body in South America) and been barred from having any contact with his players due to his behavior during the semi-final against Brazilian club Gremio.