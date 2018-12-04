Former Boca Juniors, Villareal, Barcelona and Argentinos Juniors midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme said the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday will be "the most expensive friendly in history."

"At some point, the match will have to be played in Argentina. What will we have to do to play the next Boca-River? Are we going to play in another country? As much as I want Boca to win it, I think the final has to be played in our country. It's going to be the most expensive friendly in history," Riquelme told Radio La Red on Monday.