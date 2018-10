Gremio's Cortez (R) vies for the ball with Ignacio Fernandez (L) of River Plate during the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 October 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate edged Aldosivi 1-0, while Gimnasia beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in the 10th week of the Superliga Argentina season.

In the run-up to the match against Gremio in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, River Plate downed Aldosivi with a goal by youngster Cristian Ferreira on Saturday.