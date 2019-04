River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Tomas Costa (R) during the Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between River Plate and Alianza Lima at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate's Nicolas de La Cruz (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Hector Salazar (R) during the Copa Libertadores group A soccer macth between River Plate and Alianza Lima at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate's Lucas Pratto (R) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Francisco Duclos (L) during the Copa Libertadores group A soccer macth between River Plate and Alianza Lima, at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate's players pose prior the Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between River Plate and Alianza Lima, at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 11, 2019. The match was played without fans due to a Conmebol sanction after the incidents during the final of Copa Libertadores 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate's Matias Suarez (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Salazar Tejada (R) during the Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between River Plate and Alianza Lima, at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate won for the first time in Group A of the Copa Libertadores 2019, with a 3-0 victory against Alianza Lima on Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Matchday 4 and qualified for the round of 16.

Brazil's Internacional leads the group with ten points, followed by River Plate with six, Chilean Palestino is third with four and Alianza Lima last with one point.