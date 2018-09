River Plate's players jubilate the victory during the Argentinian Superleague classic between Boca Juniors and River Plate, at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aries, Argentina, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate's players jubilate a goal during the Argentinian Superleague classic between Boca Juniors and River Plate, at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aries, Argentina, 23 September 2018. EPA -EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Jonatan Maidana (L) from River Plate fights for the ball with Benedetto (R) from Boca Juniors, Sept 23, 2018 in Argentina's Superliga at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate shut out rival Boca Juniors 2-0 over the weekend at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires in the Superliga Argentina's "Super Classic."

Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez scored in the 15th minute and Ignacio Scocco added a goal in the 69th minute of Sunday's match for the squad managed by Marcelo Gallardo.