River Plate's Lucas Pratto celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against arch-rival Boca Juniors during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 11, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Aerolineas Argentinas said Tuesday it was adding "two special flights," one for River Plate fans and another for supporters of Boca Juniors, so followers of the arch-rival Buenos Aires-based clubs would not have to be on the same aircraft for the flight to Madrid, where the teams will play in the Copa Libertadores final at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

"The idea was to have a special plane for Boca fans and another for River fans, so each group would have room to party. It's two flights that will leave on the eighth (Saturday, Dec. 8) and return on Monday, but with three hours' difference between them," Aerolineas Argentinas spokesman Marcelo Cantin told the TyC Sports channel.