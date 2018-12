River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo on Friday said his team wanted to warp up its first FIFA Club World Cup participation on a high note during a press conference on the eve of the match for the third spot pitting the South American champions against Kashima Antlers of Japan.

River Plate seeks to culminate a year that saw the Argentine side winning the Supercopa Argentina and Copa Libertadores titles, defeating arch-rival Boca Juniors on both occasions.