River Plate on Friday continued their preparations ahead of their first appearance in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates.

River Plate had secured a berth in the tourney by defeating their nemesis and fellow Argentine side Boca Juniors 3-1 in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores, which was held in Madrid in the wake of violent acts that took place in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires to earn a 5-3 win on the aggregate.