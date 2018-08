River fans cheer on their team during a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River's Lucas Pratto (L) vies for the ball with Renzo Saravia of Racing during a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River's Exequiel Palacios celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River's Lucas Pratto (R) celebrates with a temmate after scoring a goal during a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 August 2018 . EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River's goalkeeper Franco Armani (C) kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentine soccer club River Plate on Wednesday beat Racing Club 3-0 in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and will face Independiente in the quarterfinals.

Coached by Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate secured a decisive victory with goals from Lucas Pratto, Exequiel Palacios and Rafael Santos Borre, after a goalless draw in the first leg at Cilindro de Avellaneda.