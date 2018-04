Lucas Pratto (C) of River Plate celebrates after scoring against Emelec during the Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match between River Plate of Argentina and Emelec of Ecuador at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River Plates' Marcelo Saracchi (L) vies for the ball with Emelec's Robert Burbano (R) during the Copa Libertadores Group D match between River Plate of Argentina and Emelec of Ecuador at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

River Plates' Gonzalo Martinez (R) vies for the ball with Emelec's Dixon Espinoza (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group D match between River Plate of Argentina and Emelec of Ecuador at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

River Plates' Gonzalo Montiel (top) vies for the ball with Emelec's Oscar Bagui during the Copa Libertadores Group D match between River Plate of Argentina and Emelec of Ecuador at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

River Plates' Javier Pinola (R) vies for the ball with Emelec's Fernando Luna (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group D match between River Plate of Argentina and Emelec of Ecuador at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine soccer club River Plate on Thursday defeated the Ecuadorian Emelec 2-1 at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires and took the leadership of Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

With the two goals made by Lucas Pratto and Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez, River Plate secured their second victory and managed to climb to the top of the group.