Oscar Bagui (R) of Ecuadorian club Emelec vies for the ball with Ignacio Fernandez (C) of Argentina's River Plate during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO PIN

River Plate's players celebrate after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between the Argentine club and Ecuador's Emelec at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO PIN

Javier Pinola of Argentine club River Plate celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec at George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO PIN

Ecuadorian club Emelec had a slight edge in time of possession and attempted more shots in its Copa Libertadores Group D match here against Argentina's River Plate, but the visitors found the back of the net just before halftime and hung on for a 1-0 victory.

Javier Pinola's goal came on a header in the 44th minute off a lofted cross from the left side by Gonzalo Nicolas Martinez.