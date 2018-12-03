The River Plate player Lucas Pratto (R) vies for the ball from Carlos Izquierdoz (L) from Boca Juniors in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martínez

River Plate fans expressed their outrage over the weekend over the decision by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) to move the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors to Madrid, railing against the regional soccer body and the hooligans behind the violence that prompted the move.

On Sunday, before the Superliga Argentina match between Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata, River fans protested the decision to move the big final of South America's premier club tournament from Buenos Aires to Spain.