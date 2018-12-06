River Plate's fans greet at the bus of the team carrying the players to the plane in which they will travel to Madrid to play the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors, in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate flew out of Buenos Aires on Wednesday to Madrid, where the Argentine club will take on arch-rival Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final this weekend.

The team bus was accompanied to the airport by a large police contingent.