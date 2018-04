River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez (L) in action against with Santa Fe's Baldomero Perlaza (R) during the Copa Libertadores groups phase match between Argentina's River Plate and Colombia's Santa Fe, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

River Plate's Juan Quintero (L) in action against Santa Fe's Jhon Pajoy (R) during the Copa Libertadores groups phase match between Argentina's River Plate and Colombia's Santa Fe at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

River Plate's Enzo Perez (L) in action against Santa Fe's Jhon Pajoy (R) during the Copa Libertadores group match between Argentina's River Plate and Colombia's Santa Fe, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine club River Plate remain winless in this season's Copa Libertadores after being held to a goalless draw by Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in a listless Group D match on Thursday.

Visitors Santa Fe cut short the winning streak of River manager Marcelo Gallardo, whose team lacked momentum and only showed some urgency in the final minutes of the second half, playing at home at El Monumental stadium.