River Plate midfielder Leonardo Ponzio (L), vies for the ball with Pablo Perez (R) from Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Dec. 9, 2018. EPA- EFE/JuanJo Martín

River Plate, the reigning Copa Libertadores champion, returned to the practice field over the weekend, becoming the last Superliga Argentina club to start training for the 2019 season.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo's squad completed a practice session Sunday at Monumental Stadium before traveling to Punta del Este, where the club will spend the rest of the preseason and play a friendly against Uruguay's Nacional on Jan. 15.