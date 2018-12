River Plate president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said in an interview published Monday that he supported the creation of Fan ID, a kind of passport for people who enter soccer stadiums. Buenos Aires, Argentina Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE

"Ever since I arrived from Russia (venue of the 2018 World Cup), I've always said that Argentina needed to implement the Fan ID. And I congratulate Minister Bullrich, the Superliga, province and city that agreed to move forward with this idea," D'Onofrio told the daily Clarin.