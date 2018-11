Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici (C-L) takes questions from reporters following a meeting at the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) offices in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov. 27, 2018, to discuss the rescheduling of the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

River Plate president Rodolfo D'Onofrio on Wednesday poked fun at his Boca Juniors counterpart, Daniel Angelici, urging him to reconsider and play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

"I'm asking you earnestly, Angelici, come out and play, come out and play. We're not that good, play, you can beat us. If Boca's president is listening: Come out and play, keep your word. Enough with the complaints, don't invent more stuff. You have to have values," D'Onofrio said in a press conference.