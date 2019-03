Alianza Lima's Hansiel Rojas (R) vies for the ball with River Plate's Lucas Pratto (L) during their Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between Alianza Lima and River Plate at Nacional stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Alianza Lima's Jose Manzaneda (L) scores against River Plate's goalkeeper Franco Armani (C) during their Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between Alianza Lima and River Plate at Nacional stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

River Plate's Cristian Ferreira (L) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group A soccer match between Alianza Lima and River Plate at Nacional stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

River Plate began their Copa Libertadores title defense Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Alianza Lima, sealed in the last minute of extra time with a stunning free kick by Cristian Ferreira.

The Argentine player sent a lofted shot, which snuck under the crossbar and bounced off goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's hand into the net to level the score.