River Plate's Head Coach Marcelo Gallardo participates in a celebration with the fans after winning the Copa Libertadores and playing the FIFA Club World Cup, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate fans wait for the start of the celebration for the victory in the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate players celebrate their victory in the Copa Libertadores soccer match against Boca Juniors with fans at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate players celebrate their victory in the Copa Libertadores soccer match against Boca Juniors with fans at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate fans participates in a celebration after the team winning the Copa Libertadores and playing the FIFA Club World Cup, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate players Jonathan Maidana (L) and Leonardo Ponzio (R) and coach, Marcelo Gallardo (C), raise the 2018 Copa Libertadores during a welcome celebration with the fans after winning the Copa Libertadores and playing the FIFA Club World Cup, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine soccer club River Plate on Sunday returned to Buenos Aires after winning the Copa Libertadores title in Madrid and participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to celebrate their victory with fans at the Monumental stadium in the capital.

After landing at the Ezeiza airport, the South American champions travelled about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to reach the stadium and celebrate their 4th Copa Libertadores title.