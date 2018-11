BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA) Photo taken on May 23, 2018: River Plate said Wednesday that forward Ignacio Scocco, who was expected to be a starter, has suffered a leg injury and will miss the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against bitter rival Boca Juniors. EPA/EFE/David Fernández/FILE

River Plate said Wednesday that forward Ignacio Scocco, who was expected to be a starter, has suffered a leg injury and will miss the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against bitter rival Boca Juniors.

"(Medical report) Ignacio Scocco: right calf muscle injury," River Plate said in a Twitter post.