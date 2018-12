Kashima Antlers players reacts after losing the match for the third place of FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Kashima Antlers and CA River Plate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

CA River Plate fans celebrate scoring goal during the match for the third place of FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Kashima Antlers and CA River Plate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Gonzalo Martinez of River Plate scores a goal during FIFA Club World Cup 2018 third place match between River Plate and Kashima Antlers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of River Plate celebrate a goal during FIFA Club World Cup 2018 third place match between River Plate and Kashima Antlers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

River Plate on Saturday routed Kashima Antlers 4-0 to earn the third spot at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup, culminating a great year that saw the Argentine club winning the Supercopa Argentina and Copa Libertadores titles, defeating arch-rival Boca Juniors on both occasions.

Having lost to home favorite Al-Ain 5-4 on a penalty shootout in the semifinal, River Plate will not return to the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires empty-handed thanks to the big win over the Japanese champion.