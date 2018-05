River Plate's Ignacio Scocco (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Rhodolfo (C), during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in at Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

River Plate's Exequiel Palacios (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Jean Lucas (L) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in at Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

River Plate's Ignacio Scocco (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Rene (L) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in at Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine soccer club River Plate on Wednesday took the lead of Group D in the Copa Libertadores with 12 points after a scoreless draw against Brazilian Flamengo on the sixth and final day of the group stage.

Neither the Argentine nor the Brazilian teams could launch a goal against each other, and at the end of the game the home team stood at 12 points and the visiting team at 10.