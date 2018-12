River Plate forward Lucas Pratto celebrates a goal against Boca Juniors in the final match of the Copa Libertadores at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JuanJo Martin

Argentine club River Plate, the reigning Copa Libertadores champion, will start their title defense with a group-stage match at Peruvian club Alianza Lima on March 6, the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said.

A day before, Bolivian club Jorge Wilstermann will host 2018 runner-up Boca Juniors, who lost to their cross-town arch-rival in a final played in both Buenos Aires and - due to an outbreak of fan violence - in Madrid.