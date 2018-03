Boca Juniors' Frank Fabra (R) fights for the ball with River Plate's Jonatan Maidana (L) during the Supercopa Argentina match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Argentinian Falklands stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS AGUILERA

Boca Juniors' Paolo Goltz (2-L) fights for the ball with River Plate's Javier Pinola (L) and Enzo Perez (3-L) during the Supercopa Argentina match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Argentinian Falklands stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS AGUILERA

River Plate's celebrate after defeating Boca Juniors in the final of the Supercopa Argentina match at the Argentinian Falklands stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, March 14, 2018. EPA/HERNSN CORTEZ

River Plate's Enzo Perez (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez (R) during the Supercopa Argentina match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Argentinian Falklands stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS AGUILERA

River Plate's celebrate after defeating Boca Juniors in the final of the Supercopa Argentina match at the Argentinian Falklands stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERNSN CORTEZ

River Plate earned a surprise 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Supercopa Argentina, coming out on top in a rare final match between the two bitter Buenos Aires arch-rivals.

Gonzalo Martinez converted a first-half penalty try and Ignacio Scocco put the finishing touch on a superb counter-attack in the second half to give River Plate the victory Wednesday night at Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in this western city.