Players for Argentine club River Plate celebrate after their 1-0 win over Colombian side Santa Fe in a Group D match of the Copa Libertadores at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

River Plate fans celebrate after their club defeated Colombian side Santa Fe in a Group D match of the Copa Libertadores at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Lucas Pratto of Argentine club River Plate celebrates after scoring against Colombian side Santa Fe during their Group D match of the Copa Libertadores at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Argentine club River Plate defeated Colombian side Santa Fe 1-0 here on a first-half goal by Lucas Pratto to secure a berth in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Thursday night's game at El Campin Stadium began with little action in the vicinity of either goal, with both teams ineffectively sending long passes through the air.