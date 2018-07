River Plate's Exequiel Palacios (L) fights for the ball with Flamengo's Gustavo Cuellar during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 23, 2018, at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

River Plate returned to Buenos Aires on Wednesday after wrapping up its preseason training in Orlando, Florida, and the club said players were now focusing on the Copa Argentina match this weekend against Fourth-Division team Central Norte from Salta.

"The team is in Buenos Aires and will have a rest day today. They'll get back to work tomorrow at 9 am in a closed-door practice at River Camp," River Plate management said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.