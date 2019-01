Player Dario Benedetto (R) of Boca Juniros disputes the ball with Exequiel Palacios (L) of River Plate during the first match of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/FILE

River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios said Tuesday that he has the possibility of signing with Real Madrid in the coming days.

"One starts to reflect and to think about the great club that is Real Madrid, and that there are chances of me going there," the Argentine told ESPN from Uruguay, where River holds its preseason.