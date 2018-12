Some 20 supporters of Argentinian team River Plate cheer on the players on their arrival at their hotel in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Argentinian team River Plate's captain and midfielder Leonardo Ponzio talks to the media on the arrival of the players at their hotel in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

A River Plate supporter holds a banner reading 'We will be always' as they cheer on the players on their arrival at their hotel in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

River squad arrives at hotel in Madrid for Copa Libertadores game vs. Boca

Argentina's River Plate arrived at their team hotel in Madrid amid tightened security, as documented by an efe-epa journalist early Thursday, three days before the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Upon their arrival at Eurostras Madrid Tower Hotel, River Plate players led by coach Marcelo Gallardo were greeted by a score of fans, who were applauding and chanting.