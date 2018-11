Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (C) makes a touchdown reception in front of Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson (R) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (L) makes a diving touchdown catch in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a first down in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER JONELEIT