A Corithians vs Millonarios match May 24, 2018 during the Libertadores cup in Arena Corinthians, in Sao Paulo (Brasil). EPA- EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazil's Corinthians soccer club said a worker assigned to the concession stand at its stadium in Sao Paulo was briefly taken hostage over the weekend after three men broke into the facility and threatened employees and security guards hours after a match ended.

The incident, in which no one was injured, occurred about three hours after the Corinthians hosted Atletico Mineiro in a match that ended with a 1-1 tie.