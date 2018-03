Borna Coric of Croatia in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their quarter final match of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their quarter final match of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates after defeating Borna Coric of Croatia in their quarter final match of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mar 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, world No. 23, on Thursday qualified for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semi-final for the first time in his career after defeating Borna Coric of Croatia 7-6(4), 6-4.

Bautista Agut needed only one hour and 43 minutes to mark his fourth victory in five encounters over Coric, the world No. 50.