Marco Cecchinato of Italy in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their quarter final match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Marco Cecchinato of Italy during their quarter final match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut, fifth seed, won Friday's match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (7-0) and 6-3 to reach the St Petersburg Open semifinal.

Bautista Agut, world No. 26, needed one hour and 26 minutes to get past Cecchinato, world No. 22, the champion of the 2018 Croatia Open and Hungarian Open and a 2018 Roland Garros' semifinalist, in the first face-off between the two players.