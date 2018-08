German-Italian player Roberto Soriano during a La Liga match against Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Dec. 10 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Domenech Castelló

Midfielder Roberto Soriano is set to join Torino FC on a one-season loan from Villarreal CF, the clubs announced Friday.

The deal marks a return to Serie A for Soriano, who made his professional debut on loan from Sampdoria at FC Empoli in the 2010-2011 campaign and then went on to spend five seasons with Sampdoria before joining Villarreal CF in August 2016.