Liverpool (United Kingdom), 24/04/2022.- Seamus Coleman (L) of Everton in action against Diogo Jota (R) of Liverpool during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC in Liverpool, Britain, 24 April 2022.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 24/04/2022.- Divock Origi (C) of Liverpool scores the 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC in Liverpool, Britain, 24 April 2022.

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi on Sunday led Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Everton that kept the Reds in the race for the Premier League title.

A scoreless deadlock reigned throughout the first half, but Robertson gave Liverpool the lead shortly after the one-hour mark on a header off a cross from Mohamed Salah.