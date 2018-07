Marc Andrea Huesler of Switzerland celebrates his victory over Nicolas Almagro of Spain during a first round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Nicolas Amagro of Spain returns a ball to Marc Andrea Huesler of Switzerland during a first round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Marc Andrea Hueseler of Switzerland returns a ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during a first round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Spain's Oriol Roca Batalla upset Paolo Lorenzi of Italy here Tuesday to reach the second round of the Swiss Open, while fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro was eliminated by Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland.

Roca Batalla, ranked 314 in the world, defeated his No. 109 opponent 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-3, to set up a clash against eight-seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the next round.