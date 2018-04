Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) takes a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson (L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of the NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (L) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of the NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of the NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

James Harden scored 44 points as the Houston Rockets won their Western Conference first round playoff opener 104-101 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday.

Clint N'Dumba-Capela added a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Chris Paul also scored in double figures, putting up 14.