Houston Rockets guard James Harden celebrates during the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets Clint Capela (L, top) defends against a shot by Golden State Warriors Draymond Green (L, bottom) during the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry shows his frustration after missing a shot during the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (L) lays the ball in for two points during the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

James Harden scored a game-high 38 points on Monday as the Houston Rockets held on to defeat the Golden State Warriors 112-108 in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff semi-final to level the series at 2-2.

Houston had led by nine points in the fourth quarter, before the Warriors scored seven in a row to reduce the deficit to 110-108 with less than 20 seconds remaining, before Harden and later Chris Paul secured the narrow win from the free-throw line.