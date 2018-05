Houston Rockets guard James Harden lays on the floor after he was fouled in the second half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game three between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 25 points, and led Houston to a 113-92 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series.

Having lost the second game at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Rockets were at their best defense, and had no trouble winning.