Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Harrison Musgrave (right) celebrates with catcher Chris Iannetta at the end of a Major League Baseball game on May 2, 2018, between the Rockies and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Colorado Rockies outfielders David Dahl (left), Charlie Blackmon (center) and Noel Cuevas celebrate their team's 11-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 2, 2018, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Chicago Cubs' iconic Wrigley Field is reflected in the sunglasses of Colorado Rockies first-base coach Tony Diaz during a Major League Baseball game on May 2, 2018, in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Colorado Rockies first baseman Pat Valaika (d) tries to tag out Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez during a Major League Baseball game on May 2, 2018, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (right) celebrates with teammate Noel Cuevas (center) after hitting a home run on May 2, 2018, during a Major League Baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo hits a home run during a Major League Baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on May 2, 2018, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Japan's Yu Darvish, a starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, reacts during an afternoon Major League Baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on May 2, 2018, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Colorado Rockies feasted on the pitching of Yu Darvish, hitting three homers and scoring six runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Japanese starter en route to an 11-2 victory here Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Star third baseman Nolan Arenado kicked off the scoring in the top of the first inning with a two-run round-tripper that plated lead-off hitter Charlie Blackmon.