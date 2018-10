Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (R) celebrates with fans and Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (L) after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby kicks the game winning field goal from the hold of Green Bay Packers punter JK Scott (C) as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Greg Mabin (L) attempts to block it in their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) hands the ball off to Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (R) during the NFL American Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 425 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Green Bay Packers to a late comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

Green Bay were trailing by seven points with under four minutes on the clock when Rodgers drove the Packers down the field with a show of clutch throws, capping the drive off with the game-tying touchdown pass to Davante Adams from 16 yards out with less than two minutes left.