Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) passes under pressure against the Chicago Bears in the first half of their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies on the turf after being injured in the first half of their NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (R) scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Green Bay Packers came back from 20 points down at home to the Chicago Bears Sunday to edge their season opener 24-23.

The Packers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had re-entered the game after picking up an injury in the first half.