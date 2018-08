US President Donald J. Trump interacts with the crowd as he leaves a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

epa06791894 Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James talks to the media during practice before game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 07 June 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Oct. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come out in support of NBA star LeBron James, who last week was the subject of a verbal attack by the country's president.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to insult the Los Angeles Lakers player’s intelligence after an interview with news anchor Don Lemon, in which the basketball star criticized the president.