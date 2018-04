Valencia's Italian forward Simone Zaza tries to reach the ball during during the team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Leganes at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Leganes midfielder Javier Eraso (C) and Ruben Perez (R) vie for the ball with Valencia's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia (2-R) during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Valencia CF striker Rodrigo (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the lone goal against CD Leganes during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Butarque stadium, in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Valencia's momentum continued on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Leganes thanks to Rodrigo Moreno Machado, best known simply as Rodrigo, in the 30th round of La Liga soccer action.

Having won six out of their last seven matches, Valencia sought to extend the streak at Butarque Stadium in Leganes and secure a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season as soon as possible.