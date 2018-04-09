Valencia's winger Goncalo Guedes (r) and Espanyol's defender Marc Navarro (l) in action during the Spanish Primera Division match between Valencia CF and RCD Espanyol at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Valencia CF striker Rodrigo Moreno, celebrates his team's first goal against RCD Espanyol during the Spanish Primera Division match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neta during the Spanish Primera Division match between his team and RCD Espanyol at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Valencia's forward Santi Mina (l) and winger Ferran Torres (r) and Espanyol's midfielder Sergi Darder (c) in action during the Spanish Primera Division match between Valencia CF and RCD Espanyol at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

A header by Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno in the 7th minute was the lone goal of Sunday's win over visiting Espanyol.

The victory moved Valencia into 3rd place in the Spanish First Division standings above Real Madrid.